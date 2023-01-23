Columnist

Mike Buzzelli is a stand-up comedian and published author. His book, "Below Average Genius" is a collection of essays culled from his weekly humor column here in the Observer-Reporter.

Christmas has been over for more than a month now, and I’m wondering if your house has turned into a junkyard for broken toys yet. Most likely, that happened on Dec. 26, and you’re way over it.

While babysitting my 2-year-old nephew Connor the other day, I discovered that he likes to drag out his toys, scatter them on the floor and then find something new to do immediately after they are strewn all about the room. A game I call, “Cover the carpet with crap.”

