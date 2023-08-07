Flying makes us all stupid. When people show up at the airport, their IQ drops 20 points as soon as they step into the white zone, which is for loading and unloading only.
I flew into Los Angeles to speak at the 2023 Romance Writers of America conference. My workshop, “Return of the RomCom; Adding Humor to Your Romance Novel,” went over swimmingly.
The entire trip was a blast and a half, but getting there and back was a chore. Leaving Los Angeles was a particularly harrowing adventure.
After a week of dining at some of my favorite LA restaurants, I thought it would be prudent to wear loose-fitting jeans on the plane ride home. It was a great idea, until I realized I had to take my belt off to get through the security checkpoint. After I threw my belt and shoes into a gray, plastic bin and watched them roll away from me, I stood in the X-ray machine where I was asked to raise my hands above my head. Unfortunately, I was using my hands to hold my pants up. Once I lifted my hands in the air, like I don’t care, my pants fell to my ankles, flashing my blue boxer-briefs to three TSA agents and a family of four and a nun.
The TSA agent yelled, “Next time wear pants that don’t need a belt.”
Side note: It’s solid advice. Now, I know why I see adults wearing pajamas and carrying pillows at the airport, like they’re going off to a sleepover camp with their BFF.
But I digress, like I do. I took the red-eye home.
Additional side note: A red eye is colloquial term for an ungodly idea, wherein a plane leaves at night and arrives in the morning. In this case, we left Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. and arrived in Pittsburgh at 6 a.m. (local time).
I planned to sleep through the experience. Unfortunately, one of the flight attendants – the loud one – thought it would be fun to talk to her coworker the entire time. I was in the third row, which placed me directly in the Babble Zone. I learned more about this woman’s life than I ever wanted to know. She’s single, a Virgo and she can’t stand her roommate’s new boyfriend.
When we landed, she annoyed me one last time. She got on the microphone and said, “Ladies and gentlemen, your luggage will be at carousel L. ‘L,’ like in the letter ‘L.’ This dodo couldn’t think of a word that started with the letter “L” – in a sentence that had luggage, ladies, like and letter in it.
She must have used up all of her brain cells talking.
I joked with my seat mate. “Could be worse. She could have said it’s ‘G,’ like gnome. ‘K,’ like knife. ‘M,’ like mnemonic. ‘P,’ like pneumonia. ‘W,’ like wrench. ‘Y,’ like Yves St. Laurent.”
While it was a great trip, I was glad to be home.
