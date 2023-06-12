Columnist

Mike Buzzelli is a stand-up comedian and published author. His book, "Below Average Genius" is a collection of essays culled from his weekly humor column here in the Observer-Reporter.

Move over Cocaine Bear, Hollywood has a new ursine hero. In late May, a black bear barged into a bakery and nabbed 60 cupcakes in Avon, Conn. That sweet tooth is sharp!

The bear strolled up to the workers of Taste by Spellbound while they were in the garage loading cakes into a van for delivery. Maureen Williams alerted the bakery owner Miriam Stephens by screaming bloody murder (a direct quote from the Associated Press news story).

