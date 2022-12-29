Traditions matter to me. Young people’s voices are important. Every year since 2005, I ask teens to share their New Year’s resolutions for this column. Most years there are similar themes – self-improvement, school success, and improved relationships are the most common concerns.
This year’s resolutions are from 13- to 18-year-olds and complete the sentence: My 2023 New Year’s resolution is:
Christopher Brice: I resolve to learn piano, join chorus, make better jokes/puns, and get a summer job.
Elizabeth Brison: My New Year’s resolution is to be a better person and friend. I have had a very hard time being vulnerable and participating in the relationships I have. This past year, however, I have succeeded in finding help for myself in multiple ways. Now that I have improved myself, I need to improve my relationships with those around me. With the Teen Center and the friends I’ve made, I believe I can accomplish this.
Rowan Curry: My resolution is to chill out more.
Isaiah Dale: My 2023 New Year’s resolution is to keep up straight A’s for the rest of the year.
Elizabeth Engle: My New Year’s resolution is to stay in physical shape year-round instead of just during one or two sport seasons; in conjunction, I will try to listen to my body more.
Jai Gough: My resolution for 2023 – like every other year – is to continue self-improvement. As I near the age of college and independent life, I want to be able to take care of myself and others around me. And as the world gets ever more complicated with each passing year, I need to continue to work on being a good person. For others in my life, I hope we all continue to be happy, healthy, and safe in 2023.
Sarah Secco: My New Year’s resolution is to focus more on myself rather than everyone else. I spend most of my time focusing on how other people perceive me, rather than how I perceive myself. So instead of letting the views of everyone else change who I am, I’ll let myself decide who I want to be.
Isaiah Weakland: My resolution is to get that bread and lose weight.
Anonymous: I resolve to get better grades and do good in school.
Anonymous: My New Year’s resolution is to pay more attention to the people in my life. There are many people, even in my own family, who I would like to be closer to.
Anonymous: I resolve to do random acts of kindness and read one book a month.
Anonymous: My resolution is to start living in the present.
