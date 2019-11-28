Today, I continue a tradition begun in 2006, when I started seeking Peer Educator wisdom for this column. Every year I ask young people their thoughts about gratitude. I’m pleased to offer these important young voices again. They give me strength, and their resilient spirits inspire me. I am grateful for them.
Please note that one courageous Peer Educator with Native heritage speaks bravely about the true story of Thanksgiving. I honor him for his words.
Zoie Carroll: I am thankful for the Teen Center, my friends, and I’m also thankful for Mary Jo.
LaShauna Carruthers: I’m thankful for the many opportunities I’m granted as well as the Common Ground Teen Center. I’m thankful for the ability to state what I feel and be honest about who I love. I’m thankful for each and every one of the people who supported me along the way as well as any person who told me I wouldn’t amount to anything. If it wasn’t for them especially, I wouldn’t be here and I wouldn’t be able to do what I do now.
Peyton Celani: I’m thankful for everything my family has done to make me a better person over the last year. They’ve helped me grow so much, and I can’t thank them enough. I’m also so incredibly thankful for my chosen family. My friends have gotten me through so much, and I don’t know what I’d do without them by my side. Overall, I’m thankful to everyone who has helped to shape me to into the person I am today.
Robert Clark: I’d like to share the other side of the Thanksgiving story. At the time, Native peoples were in mourning over a massacre caused by the settlers. Traditionally, Natives would begin a fast on Monday and end it by celebrating with a big feast to celebrate the Fall Harvest. This is the real reason for Thanksgiving, not to sit around and give thanks. A traditional Native thanksgiving would be corn, squash, fry bread, and buffalo, deer, rabbit or duck would be the meat source. There would be no turkey or potatoes. No pies, because sugar wasn’t yet used. One of my parent’s heritage is Native from the Seneca tribe. I wanted to tell the story that isn’t taught in schools. Not only did the settlers massacre Native people, they also dug up Native graves and stole jewelry buried with the Natives.
Rowan Curry: I am thankful for acceptance and a good education.
Sophia Curry: This Thanksgiving, I am thankful for the arts. It enables us to communicate the deepest parts of our humanity with each other, and it is so easily accessible with just a brush stroke or an onstage performance. I am grateful that we have this opportunity for a greater understanding with each other.
Hunter Czajkowski: I am thankful for friends and family.
Carson Doman: I’m thankful for family and to be able to wake up every day.
Zachary Doman: I’m thankful for everyone who has been there for me for everything – football, school, and life itself. But most importantly, my family – without them I don’t know where I’d be. I’m also thankful for my girlfriend.
Alex Fowler: I am thankful for my friends and my family.
Raeanne Garber: I’m thankful for the positive people in my life and the opportunities I’ve been granted in life this past year. I’m also grateful to have the supportive friends I have.
Veronika Haynesworth: I’m very thankful for my family and friends. Without them I’m nothing. I am thankful for God’s grace. Last but not least I am thankful for myself. I endure so much and I’m still going strong!
Autumn Kosey: There are so many things to be thankful for in this beautiful life we all get to experience. The number one thing I’m most thankful for is my family/friends. They’re my biggest supporters for everything I do. They’re always there for me no matter the situation. I truly couldn’t be more thankful for the people I have in my life.
Tanya Lopez: I am thankful for my boyfriend, family and friends.
Willow Maffio: I am thankful for my friends and the places where I met them. I met most of my friends at the Teen Center. Because without them I don’t know where I would be in life.
Isabel Marshall: I’m thankful for my friends, family, and teachers who have helped me grow and for the fact that I am no longer in the same place I was last year. Change is difficult, but I’m thankful for the people who have helped me through it.
Samantha Maurer: Basically I’m thankful to come home every night with food on my table and a roof over my head. Also with heat in the house and a loving family. I’m thankful to have people to go to when I’m down and to have that special someone to love and love me 24/7. I’m thankful that I’m happy most of the time, and when I’m not there’s someone there to help me through it. I’m thankful that I pushed through dark times and finally get to see the light.
Christian Messmer: I’m thankful for my family. They have always provided me with security, and supported me as I have gone on to question the faith they taught me as I was finding myself. I’m thankful for my friends; without them I couldn’t handle the stress of life. We can never go this alone, and with their help I feel I can make it through most anything. Between my friends and family, I’m stronger than I could ever be alone as I question my faith, myself, and the world. Together we can make it through the heartbreak and pain the world throws at us. We are brothers and sisters standing and supporting each other through this. And I’m thankful for that.
Madelyn Miller: I’m very thankful for my friends, family and the teachers who push me to see/be the greatest version of myself. I’ve dealt with many struggles, and they are always there to love and support and push me to do my best. They never give up on me, and I’m very appreciative of that.
Chase Mitchell: A lot of times I don’t realize how much I have to be thankful for but somethings can’t go unrecognized. A few things – I recognize and am thankful for my mother. She raised me as a single parent. She always reminded me that no one has to live with the mistakes you make but you and nothing in life is permanent so always be true to yourself before you’re true to anybody else. I am also thankful for football, my coaches, my mentors, and my fans – they push me every day to be better because they remind me if I give up that I’m not only letting myself down I’m also letting anyone who truly cares about me and loves me down. So for y’all I’m thankful and thank you for everything.
Anthony Phillips: I’m thankful for all my friends and family. I’m thankful for all the blessings that have come my way. I’m thankful for the opportunity to get an education and play the sport I love.
Have a question? Send it to Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski’s email, podmj@healthyteens.com.