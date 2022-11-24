I’ve dedicated my Thanksgiving column to teens’ gratitude for over a decade.
These excellent young people are attendees and staff at our Common Ground Teen Center; they are Peer Educators and people of great worth.
Columnist
Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski is the founder and director of the Washington Health System Teen Outreach. She responds to 6–8 questions from young people daily and has written 'Ask Mary Jo' since 2005.
n I am grateful for the compassion and support I receive in my life. It is very difficult to include someone who requires their service dog at all times, and I am shocked every day at how easy my family and friends make it seem. I am also grateful to have my dog so I can function in life, even with a disability. – Lizzy Brison, 16
n More so now than ever, I am thankful for my friends who endure so much and still support each other wholeheartedly. – Rowan Curry, 18
n I’m thankful for my family and my friends. – Isaac Dyer, 14
n Although I would like to say that I am grateful for everything in my life, I’m especially grateful for my family right now. They are just the best support system that I could ask for whenever I’m stressed or overwhelmed, and they have helped me through so much this year. I’ve learned recently that I should never take anything for granted, so I am using that to try spending as much time with my family as I can during this time of year. – Jai Gough, 16
n I’m thankful for my life, my family, and my friends. – Adele Hollowood, 13
n I am thankful for finding wonderful and friendly communities around my area. – Logan Hollowood, 14
n I am thankful for my family, house, friends, food, and the Teen Center …. and having full-size candy bars. – Michael McGinnis, 13
n I am thankful for the Teen Center, all of my friends, my brother, my parents, and my home. – Katherine McGinnis, 17
n I’m thankful for my friends. Through my toughest times they have been there for me. Despite my changes, and theirs, we never part. – Sarah Secco, 14
n I’m thankful for D&D Night, my laptop, the Teen Center, and my family. – James Warcholak, 13
n I’m thankful for melatonin gummies and friends. – Anonymous, 16
n I’m thankful for family, God, friends, chickens, and country music. – Anonymous, 15
Have a question? Send it to Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski’s email podmj@healthyteens.com
