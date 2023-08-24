Q. I’ve been a teacher for a little over a decade. Our district, unlike most of the ones in PA where I grew up, starts classes 2 weeks after Labor Day. I attended several of your professional development workshops over the years. I’ll be bold – I’m writing for a pick me up. My colleagues and I spent the last weeks preparing for our year, writing lesson plans, upgrading curriculum, buying classroom supplies with our own money. Tomorrow I will go into my classroom and make it into a welcoming environment for learning. Where is the welcome for me and others who teach? When I started, I felt things were better. COVID was harsh on most teachers. Few of us were given guidelines for virtual instruction. I did okay – one of your in-services was on teaching virtually, and it helped, thank you. It was still hard. Some students had poor internet access, most had daily disruptions. I got to know all my 4th graders’ pets and young siblings, but we got through it. For a little while, we were heroes. Now, things feel different. Our community was torn in two over masks, now there’s talk of banning books, although it has not yet happened. I’m becoming anxious. I can feel myself losing the passion I started with, and I don’t want that. Tell me how you continue to love teaching. How do I continue loving it myself? Thank you!

– Trying not to be discouraged

