Q. I’ve been a teacher for a little over a decade. Our district, unlike most of the ones in PA where I grew up, starts classes 2 weeks after Labor Day. I attended several of your professional development workshops over the years. I’ll be bold – I’m writing for a pick me up. My colleagues and I spent the last weeks preparing for our year, writing lesson plans, upgrading curriculum, buying classroom supplies with our own money. Tomorrow I will go into my classroom and make it into a welcoming environment for learning. Where is the welcome for me and others who teach? When I started, I felt things were better. COVID was harsh on most teachers. Few of us were given guidelines for virtual instruction. I did okay – one of your in-services was on teaching virtually, and it helped, thank you. It was still hard. Some students had poor internet access, most had daily disruptions. I got to know all my 4th graders’ pets and young siblings, but we got through it. For a little while, we were heroes. Now, things feel different. Our community was torn in two over masks, now there’s talk of banning books, although it has not yet happened. I’m becoming anxious. I can feel myself losing the passion I started with, and I don’t want that. Tell me how you continue to love teaching. How do I continue loving it myself? Thank you!
– Trying not to be discouraged
Mary Jo’s Response: I see you. I hold space with you. I honor you. I respect you. I am grateful to you. I appreciate all the hundreds of affirmations you give to children every day, mostly unseen, that shore them up when they’re down and empower them to know their self-worth. You are the foundation of our society. You teach. Bless you.
I want to share how often I hear stories like yours from teachers, both seasoned and new. Not all areas of education are suffering, but too many schools have serious teacher shortages. I hear about teachers who are carrying high student loads, schools where substitutes are not available, and days when teachers receive little support from parents. I also hear from communities where parents are involved, where people ask what they can provide for teachers, and where businesses offer regular teacher appreciation.
You ask a personal question. I will attempt an answer. At this point in my life, I teach through our Teen Outreach and in a college. Both environments allow me to escape some challenges. When I feel stress creeping up, I remind myself of a truth I discovered as a 23-year-old pediatric oncology nurse. Watching children die made me confront my own mortality. I’ve tried to live with intention ever since. I wake grateful for a new opportunity to reach a young person. I end my day reflecting on how I can make a difference tomorrow. I feel blessed to be here, doing this important work.
I believe your days should be easier. We all must work to improve working conditions for those who teach. Education is everyone’s responsibility. You deserve better.
The role of educator is one of planting seeds and not always knowing if the trees bear fruit. It requires hope, my friend. Your students need your eyes to light up when they walk into your classroom. You may be the only caring adult in their lives. Remember why you chose teaching.
To paraphrase Urie Bronfenbrenner, children need one adult who is wildly supportive of them.
I pray you will find three things: support, because you are a person of worth and your needs are real; encouragement and affirmation, because all people need to recharge; and hope for the future.
I hope for the day when teachers tell me stories of joy and support and empowerment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.