Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski is the founder and director of the Washington Health System Teen Outreach. She responds to 6–8 questions from young people daily and has written 'Ask Mary Jo' since 2005.

Q. When should I talk with my daughter about puberty? She’s 9 and very curious. I fondly remember attending a class with you about growing up when I was a girl. I remember it was at the hospital. My grandma took me because my mom was sick. She died when I was 11, so I’m guessing the class was before then. My dad and I moved out of PA to live near that grandma, but I still remember you. You helped me feel less awkward talking with both my grandma and my dad. I want to do the right thing for my daughter. Growing up without a mom was hard, even though my family helped me so much. I want her to have a good experience. She’s already asked me about tampons, and I said “older ladies use them,” but I didn’t say for what and I feel like I dropped the ball. I read kids are getting their periods younger. I seem to remember a great book we got in class too. By some miracle, is it still available? Thank you so much. – Grateful mom

Mary Jo’s Response: Losing a mother when young is difficult. Raising your daughter as she reaches the age you were when your mom died may bring back painful memories. Grief is real and has no timeline. Take time for you. I hold space with your loss. I’m here if you want to chat.

