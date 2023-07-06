Q. I’ve wanted to be an attorney and then go into politics. My grades and test scores are outstanding. After last week’s SCOTUS rulings, I question my goals. I read each case carefully. There are so many problems, not only with the majority rulings but also with one of the cases. How can the Supreme Court of our nation rule on a hypothetical case? I’m not gay, but I have friends who are. This feels like a slippery slope. If I own a business, I am legally free to discriminate now. I want my life to make a difference. I watched my grandfather die from cancer and his death reinforced the brevity of life for me. How do I live a life of integrity in a world where adults are duplicitous?
Mary Jo’s Response: I’m sorry for the loss of your grandfather. We each react to grief in our own way. It sounds as if your grandfather’s death made you appreciate life more. I’m thrilled you want to make a difference. I am confident you will.
You raise powerful questions. Since I’ve served young people for more than five decades, I’ve heard similar thoughts from other teens. At times, the challenge they faced was Vietnam or the draft. Later, I knew teens who were troubled by segregation or a lack of human rights. When I graduated high school, I could not get a checking account unless my papa co-signed for me. Women could not own homes or get a credit card. People like you make change happen.
I think your awareness of current events is wonderful. Stay informed. Talk with adults who understand the SCOTUS cases and share your thoughts. Ask for their wisdom.
You ask how you can live a life of integrity in a duplicitous world. I have a clear answer: You must. A famous quote attributed to Hillel tells us, “If not us, then who? If not now, then when?”
I was raised by wonderful parents. I asked them a question much like yours when I was 16 – “Why are so many adults duplicitous?” I admit I was excited to use the word duplicitous! They wisely told me people without integrity would always be part of the world. They said my job was to do the right thing and have hope for the future.
I believe in you. I know you will find your path. No matter your major or career, I believe you will live your life with integrity. Become a role model for those younger than you and you will begin to make a difference right now. Join our peer education group at 7 p.m. on Thursday nights at the Common Ground Teen Center (92 N. Main St., Washington). One of our programs is Respect Online; we teach it to middle schoolers. Thank you for questioning, thinking critically, and caring about others.
Peer Educator Response: Some of us were upset about the SCOTUS decisions last week too. That just makes us more determined to study hard and take on leadership roles as adults. We think you should continue to pursue your goals. You’ve got this!
