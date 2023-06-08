Columnist

Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski is the founder and director of the Washington Health System Teen Outreach. She responds to 6–8 questions from young people daily and has written 'Ask Mary Jo' since 2005.

Q. My mom and my gram are constantly fighting about me. I never knew my dad and my mom was young when I was born, so we’ve lived with my gram all my life. Then my granddad died and it’s just the 3 of us. At first, I think my gram was a lot of help to my mom. Mom went to college and became a nurse. I guess gram took care of me, but I don’t remember. I don’t know if gram ever was easy to live with for my mom. Even now, she is tough on both of us. I swear it’s as if my gram doesn’t recognize my mom is a grown up who holds down an important job. I’m proud of my mom. Since a year ago, when I turned 16, my gram can’t talk about anything except how I’m too young to get my license. My mom disagrees. Since she works a lot and my gram doesn’t drive much anymore, mom thinks me driving would help out a lot. I think so too. But gram won’t hear of it. Driving isn’t the only thing my gram fights about. My grades are good, but not good enough for gram. I do a lot around the house, like laundry and cleaning, but I don’t do enough for gram. Mom says gram has always been critical, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t love me. Maybe. I think there are better ways to show love than constantly criticizing and fighting. I want my mom to get a place just for her and me. Is that ungrateful of me? My gram is older, but she can take care of herself. Should I talk with my mom about us moving out? I’m tired of feeling stressed at home.

– 17-year-old

