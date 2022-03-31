Q. I read your column because my mom makes me. Sometimes I kinda like it. I liked the ones about bullying.
My mom talks about your column with me most of the time. After the bullying one where kids gave you their ideas I told my mom this story. I didn’t know what a bystander was before the column. It turns out I was a bystander. The good kind.
Mom says I should share my story with you. Here it is. I was at lunch one day and these sixth-graders came over to our table. They said mean things to one of the kids at our table. He’s autistic. I stood up and told them to stop. I was really surprised but they left. Mom says this is how bullying stops.
I was a little bit scared to say something. They were bigger than me. My cousin is autistic and I love him. I couldn’t just sit there and let people make fun of someone like my cousin. – 11-year-old
Mary Jo’s Response: Your mom is amazing and so are you! Thanks to you both for sharing. I think your mom is a great teacher and you are a wonderful person.
No one should be made fun of. I’m glad you were an involved, positive bystander.
Your cousin is worthy of respect, as are you.
When you’re older, I think you would be an outstanding peer educator. A peer educator is a young person trained to teach people their age or younger. A teen can be a peer educator at ages 13-18.
For now, our Common Ground Teen Center offers Youth Night for 10- and 11-year-olds the first and third Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. We’re at 92 N. Main St. I hope you can join us.
Q. When I was in middle school I was a bully. When I look back on that time, I regret the things I said and the mean way I acted. I’m an adult now and I look out of others. I am ready to defend people who need support. – 40 and better
Mary Jo’s Response: We all learn and grow. I appreciate your honesty and the way you try to defend others now. I suggest letting go of the past and moving on as a strong advocate for respect.
You are a person of worth.
Have a question? Send it to Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski’s email podmj@healthyteens.com.