Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski is the founder and director of the Washington Health System Teen Outreach. She responds to 6–8 questions from young people daily and has written 'Ask Mary Jo' since 2005.

Q. I read your column because my mom makes me. Sometimes I kinda like it. I liked the ones about bullying.

My mom talks about your column with me most of the time. After the bullying one where kids gave you their ideas I told my mom this story. I didn’t know what a bystander was before the column. It turns out I was a bystander. The good kind.

Mom says I should share my story with you. Here it is. I was at lunch one day and these sixth-graders came over to our table. They said mean things to one of the kids at our table. He’s autistic. I stood up and told them to stop. I was really surprised but they left. Mom says this is how bullying stops.

I was a little bit scared to say something. They were bigger than me. My cousin is autistic and I love him. I couldn’t just sit there and let people make fun of someone like my cousin. – 11-year-old

Mary Jo’s Response: Your mom is amazing and so are you! Thanks to you both for sharing. I think your mom is a great teacher and you are a wonderful person.

No one should be made fun of. I’m glad you were an involved, positive bystander.

Your cousin is worthy of respect, as are you.

When you’re older, I think you would be an outstanding peer educator. A peer educator is a young person trained to teach people their age or younger. A teen can be a peer educator at ages 13-18.

For now, our Common Ground Teen Center offers Youth Night for 10- and 11-year-olds the first and third Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. We’re at 92 N. Main St. I hope you can join us.

Q. When I was in middle school I was a bully. When I look back on that time, I regret the things I said and the mean way I acted. I’m an adult now and I look out of others. I am ready to defend people who need support. – 40 and better

Mary Jo’s Response: We all learn and grow. I appreciate your honesty and the way you try to defend others now. I suggest letting go of the past and moving on as a strong advocate for respect.

You are a person of worth.

Have a question? Send it to Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski’s email podmj@healthyteens.com.

