Q. You taught me in high school and I still remember how much I loved your classes. I’m a teacher now, and virtual teaching is new to me, so I really enjoyed your column last week. Can you please offer some hints for student participation online?
Former student
Mary Jo’s Response: My pleasure! Thank you for remembering me and for joining a profession I honor and respect.
I’ve been both student and teacher virtually. Interactive education is my wheelhouse, so I find posted assignments without teacher-student connection challenging. I prefer platforms where I can build a virtual community by seeing my students and sharing space.
There are two aspects of a learning relationship – the teacher and the student; the mentor and the mentee. Connection and communication are key. It takes two. Students, please bring a willing heart and open mind to your lessons.
Learners, these hints are for you:
Start right:
- Treat an online course as if it were a “real,” in-person course. Commit to it from the beginning. Put aside negative thoughts like, “I can’t learn online.” Of course you can learn online. It may be a new challenge, but each learner is resilient and strong. You can do this.
Motivate:
- Self-motivation is important when learning online. Procrastination – putting off assignments and readings – can slow your progress in any learning situation, but the flexibility of online learning can truly allow you to get behind. Stay up to date.
Create a study space:
- Set aside a place in your home where you can study. Avoid beds and couches where it’s easy to fall asleep. Sit up, surround yourself with items to inspire you, and make the space yours.
Come prepared:
- Do you have the required books and materials? Is your internet connection working and reliable? Do you have headphones to cut down on outside noises?
Be accountable:
- Organize your learning, read your teacher’s goals and objectives, and stay focused. Make a written list of assignments and due dates. Be proactive and self-aware. If you know organization isn’t one of your best skills, connect with a classmate and remind one another of key project due dates.
Practice time management:
- Set aside time daily for study outside of your zoom or virtual platform. Block that time off and dedicate it to reading/studying. Ideally, a block of 30-45 minutes will work nicely for each class. Set a timer if that helps. Commit this time to learning; no texting with friends.
Avoid distractions:
- I know young people are gurus at multi-tasking. I’ve observed teens at our Common Ground Teen Center doing homework while listening to music, interacting with peers and eating a snack. Your online class time should be similar to your in-person class time. Turn off TVs or tablets when not part of your class. No social media. No video games. Silence your phone. Music is fine as long as you can still retain material while studying – many young people tell me music helps them learn. Know yourself. Don’t pretend you can do it all and still remember what you read in your textbook.
Participate:
- Whether you can speak directly via a zoom type platform or must type in your thoughts, staying on top of discussions will not only reinforce your studying but show your teacher you’re engaged. Zoom can feel safer for verbal participation than an in-person class – give it a chance.
Connect with classmates:
- Create a learning cohort or even a dyad (two people) and work together. Sending texts between classes can help you stay tuned in to other students’ progress and enhance learning. Group learning is a well-researched way to gain knowledge. Some teachers will assign students to learning groups. If your teacher does not do so, please form a group yourself.
Connect with teachers:
- Most educators allow for after class connection, often by email. Use that connection to ask questions or clarify assignments. Get to know your teachers.
Figure out your learning style:
- A grad school friend learned best when she heard the study material, so she read it aloud and recorded it for play back later. Visual learners need to see things to grasp information. Some learners simply need to move. Give yourself frequent breaks – stand up, stretch and move around your space. Keep alert.
Learn mindful breathing:
- Your breath is your center. Take a few minutes to breathe purposefully in and out before starting your online class. Repeat when needed. Concentrate.
Finally, mental motivation is real.
- You are worthy of education. You have the skills to complete the course well. Tell yourself you can do this, and make your maxim true.
Peer Educator Response: Some of us dislike online classes. Falling into the trap of “I don’t learn this way” is self-defeating. You can do anything you set your mind to … so make a plan for success.
Have a question? Send it to Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski’s email podmj@healthyteens.com.