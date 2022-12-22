Columnist

Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski is the founder and director of the Washington Health System Teen Outreach. She responds to 6–8 questions from young people daily and has written 'Ask Mary Jo' since 2005.

Q. Settle an argument for me. My mom says I need to go to my grandparents on Christmas even though my grandfather is disrespectful to me. I’d best describe him as a dirty old man. Ever since puberty, he makes sexual jokes about my body.

I’ve complained to him, to my grandma, and to my mom. Everyone agrees his behavior is inappropriate, but no one does anything about it. When we were there at Thanksgiving, he actually felt me up, right in from of my grandma. I’m finished with him. I hate to be alone on Christmas, but, if my mom insists on going over there, I will stay home and watch TV. Am I right?

