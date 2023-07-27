I received many comments from readers about my July 20 column. Their information is useful to any young person starting college for the first time, so I’m dedicating this column to them, with gratitude to the caring teens and adults who took the time to write to me.

  • I start college in a few weeks too. I’m the youngest in my family and my older sibs gave me lists! According to them, you’ll need bedding (pillows, sheets, comforter, throw blanket), decorations for your walls, things for your study space (desk lamp, computer, printer, ink, folders, notebooks, iPad, paper), kitchen type stuff (mugs, plates/silverware, dish soap, hand sanitizer, paper towels), laundry stuff (hamper, laundry basket, drying rack, laundry detergent), bathroom stuff (shower caddy, flip flops or shower shoes, hygiene supplies, hair-care supplies, and self-care supplies), things for your dorm room (batteries, extension cord, tool kit, light bulbs, and maybe a TV), and health supplies (first aid kit, medicine for colds and headaches, any prescription meds, masks, thermometer). Good luck.

