I received many comments from readers about my July 20 column. Their information is useful to any young person starting college for the first time, so I’m dedicating this column to them, with gratitude to the caring teens and adults who took the time to write to me.
- I start college in a few weeks too. I’m the youngest in my family and my older sibs gave me lists! According to them, you’ll need bedding (pillows, sheets, comforter, throw blanket), decorations for your walls, things for your study space (desk lamp, computer, printer, ink, folders, notebooks, iPad, paper), kitchen type stuff (mugs, plates/silverware, dish soap, hand sanitizer, paper towels), laundry stuff (hamper, laundry basket, drying rack, laundry detergent), bathroom stuff (shower caddy, flip flops or shower shoes, hygiene supplies, hair-care supplies, and self-care supplies), things for your dorm room (batteries, extension cord, tool kit, light bulbs, and maybe a TV), and health supplies (first aid kit, medicine for colds and headaches, any prescription meds, masks, thermometer). Good luck.
I spent over 40 years as an admissions counselor and student life advisor at a university. The most important thing a new student should do, besides prioritizing classes and taking them seriously, is make connections. Be wise when creating friendships, take advantage of college counselors, and be honest with your advisor. The first few months can feel strange. Change is hard. Be confident but do not fear vulnerability. Everyone has a first day. You’ve got this! – Retired and concerned adult
- This is my second year of college. Last August I was so anxious. Most of my fears didn’t happen. Take each day and do the best you can. Remember, you gained admission to this college. You belong there. Be proud.
- I was thirty before I came out to my parents. That was 3 decades ago. They reacted poorly. In time, they were less harsh – but they treated me as if I were invisible. They never really accepted me. I settled for tolerance. I’m not sure I would do that now. You have the right to be who you are. No one can take away your dignity without your consent. Mary Jo said you were worthy. You are.
- Be yourself. I’m sorry your parents don’t accept who you are, but it’s important to be true to you.
- I’ve been a college professor for many years. One of my biggest joys is getting to know incoming freshmen. Your professors are not only there for your academic needs; many of us are interested in your personal growth. You’re not going to be alone on campus. We’re here.
