It’s wonderful to hear from successful young people!
Q. I’ve read your column since I was in middle school, but I never wrote to you. I asked you lots of questions in school though. I’m just starting my senior year in college, and I wanted to write to tell you I’ll be graduating as a teacher! I know you get a lot of questions from troubled young people. I thought it might be nice to receive an email from someone who is doing really well! Thank you for inspiring me to teach!
Mary Jo’s Response: Congratulations! Your email means so much to me! Teaching is my profession and my calling. I am honored to celebrate your success. I wish you joy and health and fulfillment.
Q. I’m writing to follow up. I connected with you at the start of summer because I was really anxious to go to college for the first time. I had to go early because I play a sport. I was afraid I wouldn’t make friends. I thought I would be lonely and feel isolated. Nothing could be further from the truth! Please tell teens there is life after high school and it’s a good life. I’m thrilled with my new friends, I love my classes, and my coach is the best I’ve ever had. I pinch myself because I’m not sure if this is real. I know I’m not a young person with a problem, but I’d still wish you to put this in your column. Maybe it will inspire an unhappy high school student with the idea that it does get better.
Mary Jo’s Response: I’m thrilled you are off to a great start to your college career. Remember to be kind and respectful to others and yourself. Thanks for writing.
Q. My mom says I need to write to thank you because I bothered you with a question about my friendships last year. Our family moved and I was worried I wouldn’t find new friends. Band camp helped. I started senior year last week and I’ve made new friends already. So, thank you.
Mary Jo’s Response: Wonderful! Often the fears we anticipate never happen. I wish you continued good luck in your new school. Thanks for taking the time to write to me. Say “hi” to your mom. She’s a keeper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.