Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski is the founder and director of the Washington Health System Teen Outreach. She responds to 6–8 questions from young people daily and has written 'Ask Mary Jo' since 2005.
Reactions to last week’s column showed how important pets are to happiness.
Q. I read your column about the boy who wants a dog. I found myself wanting to call the dad and tell him to give his son the dog he wants.
Let me explain. I was like that dad. When my kids wanted a pet, I was against it. I didn’t have a dog growing up. All I could think of were negatives. Housebreaking. Training. Costs. Cleaning up messes. My kids wore me down, though. So, I get a dog. A rescue. I called him “that damn dog.”
Our boys were in their teens when I got the dog, and they were helpful. I ended up doing most of the training, though. The dog wasn’t the trouble I expected. Before I knew it, our kids were off to college. The dog would follow me around when I worked in the yard. Taking him for a walk became my best exercise.
Then, suddenly, my wife got sick. Things moved too fast, and she was gone in three months. After the fuss of the funeral, everyone went back to their lives, our boys went back to school, and I was alone, except for the dog. There were many days when the only thing keeping me going was “that damn dog.” I know it sounds cliché, but my dog is my best friend.
Dear dad – get your son a dog! – A dog lover now
Mary Jo’s Response: Thank you for your heartfelt message. I hope your words help this parent reconsider. A dog can be a great companion, not only for young people.
Q. Having a pet is a great learning experience for kids. I learned more about patience, compassion and empathy from raising a dog as a teen than from anything else in life. The dad in the question should think again. The boy needs a companion. Dogs are the best. – My two cents
Mary Jo’s Response: Thanks for the support.
Q. Your column last week made me want to share. When the young woman worried that her boyfriend spent more time with his dog than her, you were right. She needed to look at her relationship. An animal shouldn’t come between two people. Dogs are loyal and love unconditionally. I woke up one day and realized our dog was the best part of my relationship with my boyfriend. When we broke up, I took the dog. Great decision – getting rid of the guy and keeping the dog! – Hard lesson learned
Mary Jo’s Response: I tell my students healthy relationships take effort. I love dogs, but people can also be loyal and love unconditionally. It’s about finding the right connection and valuing self. When we are young, it may seem as if the right person isn’t ever going to appear. I’ve served young people for over 50 years and this feeling seems universal. It defies generations. Patience is tough, but important. Young people are worthy of relationships where they are empowered, respected, and treasured. Thanks for writing.
Have a question? Send it to Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski’s email podmj@healthyteens.com.
