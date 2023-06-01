Columnist

Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski is the founder and director of the Washington Health System Teen Outreach. She responds to 6–8 questions from young people daily and has written 'Ask Mary Jo' since 2005.

Q. We’re having to make a hard decision about our dog. She’s only 9 but has been suffering from health issues for years and they are now suggesting the medicines will no longer work. She’s in a lot of pain. I feel we must make the most humane decision for her. I read “Nonnie Talks About Death.” I’m just not sure if in this circumstance we tell our children before we take our dog to the vet or after. When we put our very old cat down a year ago, we told them and did a photo shoot with her. They got to say goodbye. Any suggestions on how to handle this one? The cat was blind and biting them. The problem is our dog looks normal, but she isn’t going to get better.

– Parents of 5- and 8-year-olds

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In