Q. I think my parents are divorcing, even though they deny it. I blame COVID.

My mom’s a nurse. She took care of COVID patients at the start of the pandemic when a lot of people were dying. She took protecting our family very seriously, especially my grandparents, who are elderly. My dad thinks COVID was created as a political device to make politicians look bad so they would lose elections.

