Q. Do you think my mom and dad are getting a divorce? They fight all the time. My dad moved out a week ago. My mom won’t talk about him. I called my dad, and he acted like nothing was wrong. What happens if my dad doesn’t come back like he said he would when I called him?

I asked my mom if they were getting a divorce and she said I was too young to know about things like that. She said she will talk with me when I’m older. I don’t think I’m too young, do you?

