Q. I read your column about the college student who decided to leave her mom and my heart hurt for her. I remember. My mother was a toxic person in my life. She told me I was fat in high school when I weighed 90 pounds. She told me I was too stupid to go to college (I went anyway). She constantly berated me and put me down. Thank God my grandparents were part of my life. They were affirming, supporting, and loving – everything my mother was not. You were also like a mother to me, although I don’t know if you realized it. You affirmed my worth.

I didn’t have the strength to separate from my mother until I met my husband. He was shocked by her treatment of me. When we married, we moved out of state. I didn’t have the courage to tell her I wanted to put as much distance between us as I could.

