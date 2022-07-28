Q. I’m going back to in-person school in the fall instead of cyber. I’m excited, except for one thing. I’m afraid of speaking in public. I was a little nervous about it when I started high school, and then COVID made us all go virtual for a time. I could dodge my fear. I feel like I denied how bad it was until we all went back to in-person school after the lockdown. Just the thought of presenting then made me feel like throwing up. My dad suggested cyber. I did cyber ever since. I really want to go back to school in person. I really want to conquer this fear and do presentations. I trust you. You were my teacher in middle school. I remember feeling safe in your class. I wanted to be a peer educator with you, and I actually helped facilitate a lesson once. What do you think? Can I do this?
Mary Jo’s Response: Absolutely, I know you can! I remember you in middle school. COVID and cyber altered your course, but you are very capable of dealing with this anxiety.
Fear of public speaking is common. Not everyone enjoys giving presentations, but everyone can learn to feel less anxious. You are a unique, amazing person who is worthy of conquering this fear, and you will.
Before written history, verbal stories were the only way knowledge was passed down to new generations. A storyteller was typically the best speaker in the community, but most parents and grandparents also told tales of their families’ wisdom and experiences. When we speak to others now, we are continuing that heritage. When you share your presentation, you are offering your own wisdom to others. You are opening your heart to share. You are a storyteller, a wise teacher, and an important part of your classroom community.
Concentrate on your message. Focus on your work, remembering no one else can share your information exactly as you can. This is not about you, but about what you want to teach.
Organize your thoughts. The more you prepare, the more confidence you will feel.
Center your breathing. Before you begin, breathe in slowly and breathe out slowly. While you breathe, think any affirmation that gives you strength. For example, as you breathe in, think, “I can do this.” As you breathe out, think “I know what I want to say.”
Practice. It may help to practice with your family or even record yourself.
Video yourself. A young person told me she was terrified of public speaking until she did a Tik Tok video challenge, and then realized she liked speaking in front of an audience – in her case, a potentially large audience!
Think about your audience. Who are they? Will they enjoy your presentation? How can you make it more enjoyable for them? I love presenting, and I like to involve my students. I often ask open-ended questions, use props, or even play a short game. If your teacher allows creativity, engage your audience. If your presentation is fun for them, it will be fun for you.
Imagine your success. Visualize yourself smoothly making the presentation.
Do not fear silence. Pause. Slow down your words and remember to breathe!
Ask for support. Connecting with me was wise; tell your teacher how you feel before you present. Ask friends to use their body language to welcome you.
Be proud when you finish. Each time you speak in public is a victory.
You can do this! I have faith in you. Please do not underestimate yourself. You are worthy of success.
Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!