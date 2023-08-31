Q. Is it cheating if you develop a relationship with someone, but you never are together except online? And you already have a boyfriend? Here’s what happened. I went to a leadership camp this summer and met a fabulous person. We hit it off right away. It’s like we understand each other so completely. We were only at the camp for a week, I doubt we’ll ever see each other again. We live far apart. But we text daily and facetime. The more time I spend with him, the more I want to be with him. We’ve never even kissed. Now, to my boyfriend. We’ve been together since 10th grade – we’re seniors now. He’s my only boyfriend. We even are applying to the same colleges. It’s not that I don’t care about him. I really do. But I seem to connect with my friend from camp more. From the start, I told my camp friend I was involved with my boyfriend, and he’s been respectful of that. Is it cheating if you’re never going to be physical with someone, but you think about them all the time and you talk every single day (if we don’t I feel sad). Am I cheating on my boyfriend? Should I tell him? I think I should but I’m afraid.

– 17-year-old

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription