Q. What is the best way to get through puberty?
–12-year-old
Mary Jo’s Response: What a great question!
You’re wise to strategize ways to make a potentially challenging life event smoother.
First, remember your body is doing exactly what it’s programmed to do. Becoming an adult is a process. You will mature physically – your body will change – and you will mature emotionally – your mind and spirit will grow and reach an adult perspective.
Here are some hints:
1. Learn to flow with change. We can’t control puberty, even if we would like to be in charge. If we had a button on our bodies to determine our height, size, or emotional state, I imagine we would tinker with it. Puberty is one of the things we need to learn to accept.
2. Be kind to yourself. Life happens. If a day is challenging, find a way to step back and process what happened, looking forward. It gets better.
3. Be kind to others. Most of your peers are going through puberty. It’s easy to forget they may be unhappy – think of others, too.
4. Find a good role model. There are many adults in your life. Connect with someone you trust who is a safe person with whom to share your concerns and worries. Talking about how puberty feels may take courage, but the effort is worthwhile. It will help to share your thoughts.
5. Take care of your body. Eat healthy, exercise, and take care of the only body you get!
6. Take care of your spirit. Mr. Rogers said we are “all one piece.” Our mental/spiritual health are important to our growth. Be aware of your needs for support. Please do not hesitate to stay in touch with me. Seek joy.
7. Take care of your mind. Read things you enjoy, write down your thoughts, or use art for expression.
8. Connect with people who accept you. Our Teen Center is a perfect space for connection. Technically, we are open for 13- to- 18-year-olds, but we accept 12-year-olds on a case-by-case basis. Let’s talk.
9. Remember you are worthy. Change is often hard to accept, but it is part of life. You are worthy, no matter how or when your body changes.
10. Be you. You are unique. No one like you has lived before, and no one like you will live later. You are glorious.
You will mature and grow; embrace everyday joys during puberty
Peer Educator Response: Accept the fact that you’re going to be awkward. It passes. Realize that your new body is changing. You’ll get there. Talk with people you trust. You’re not the only person going through this. You’ve got this!