Q. I made a huge mistake. I broke up with my girlfriend and now I want her back. We were together over a year. What was wrong with me? She’s the best thing that ever happened to me. Now, what do I do? – 17-year-old
Mary Jo’s Response: Nothing’s wrong with you. You made a decision you now regret. That makes you human!
Relationships in high school help people work out the kinds of partners they want to have as adults. They’re a way to test our communication and socialization skills. High school relationships help us find our path.