Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski is the founder and director of the Washington Health System Teen Outreach. She responds to 6–8 questions from young people daily and has written 'Ask Mary Jo' since 2005.

Q. Is it possible to move on from a relationship without regrets? I ended a year-long relationship with a person I still admire and respect. He just wasn’t right for me. People say you can be friends after a breakup, but we tried it and I felt uncomfortable. That’s when he said it to me. He said he had no regrets about our relationship. I do. I regret wasting a year with someone I’m not going to end up with as a partner. If I’d wised up earlier, I could have had a year with the right person.

I thought I was over him, but I was watching my little cousin and she wanted to watch “Frozen.” The song “Let It Go” was on and I felt like crying. My friends text me every day to see if I’m okay. I need to let this go. How do I do that?

