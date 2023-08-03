Q. School starts in a few weeks and I’m making myself sick worrying about something. I’ll be a junior. I’ve never had a boyfriend. Not ever. Not even a crush in elementary or middle school. All my friends go through boyfriends all the time. A few even stay together. I don’t know what’s wrong with me. Why aren’t I good enough for someone to love me?

Mary Jo’s Response: You are definitely good enough for someone to love you! Your self-worth, my friend, is not based upon having a boyfriend. No one’s worth should be defined by another’s opinion. You are a person of worth in yourself.

