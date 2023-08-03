Q. School starts in a few weeks and I’m making myself sick worrying about something. I’ll be a junior. I’ve never had a boyfriend. Not ever. Not even a crush in elementary or middle school. All my friends go through boyfriends all the time. A few even stay together. I don’t know what’s wrong with me. Why aren’t I good enough for someone to love me?
Mary Jo’s Response: You are definitely good enough for someone to love you! Your self-worth, my friend, is not based upon having a boyfriend. No one’s worth should be defined by another’s opinion. You are a person of worth in yourself.
I get where you’re coming from, though. It is very easy to define self by the affection and love we receive from others. If I say you are worthy, yet your experiences do not reinforce your worthiness, it is easy to disregard my words. I’ve served young people for over 50 years with the goal of empowering them to realize their worth. Here are some hints to help you grow as a person.
Avoid social comparisons. You mention your friends. Not everyone has a boyfriend, although it is easy to be misled. Those who do are not always in healthy relationships. Comparing your life with friends when you can only observe the superficial aspects of their relationships tells you nothing about their real experiences.
Be cautious on social media. Social media can give young people an audience ready to criticize and judge. This audience may be imaginary; most people are self-focused. Try not to project. Do not judge yourself by imagined taunts.
Practice self-compassion. Researcher Kristen Neff believes self-compassion, which is treating yourself with kindness and acceptance, is a healthy alternative to the high-performance anxiety associated with adolescent growth. Will you make mistakes? Absolutely, but mistakes teach us lessons and help us mature.
Stay busy. Keeping busy with activities like sports, clubs, exercise, babysitting, a part-time job, reading a good book, or enjoying a hobby not only helps distract from anxiety, but it also widens the circle of young people with whom to connect.
Focus on others. Be genuinely interested in other people. Help out in your community. Make a difference. Listen.
Finally, I believe relationships in high school are a way to try out friendships and discover the kinds of people we enjoy. Hanging out with a group of people your age is the best way to develop friendships; healthy relationships often begin as friends. I have confidence in you. May your junior year be great!
Peer Educator Alumni Response: We remember feeling as you do. Please know it’s OK. When you’re out of high school, it won’t matter at all. There’s a whole world afterwards. Trust us. It does get better.
