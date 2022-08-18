Columnist

Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski is the founder and director of the Washington Health System Teen Outreach. She responds to 6–8 questions from young people daily and has written 'Ask Mary Jo' since 2005.

Q. School is starting. Most years I’m excited. Not this year. All summer I have been best friends with a wonderful person. We met at camp. We go to the same school but hardly ever talked before camp. We’re starting sixth grade. The problem is we are in very different friend groups at school. I’m quiet there, and kinda shy. I like to read and hang out with only a few friends. My summer best friend plays sports and is surrounded by people all the time. I’m afraid I will be put aside when school begins. This is keeping me awake at night. I’ve loved having a best friend for the first time. What should I do? – 12-year-old

Mary Jo Response: I’m glad you had a good friend experience this summer. I hear your anxiety. It takes courage to reach out and connect with another person. We might fear our interest will not be returned or we will be dismissed. I’m glad you found the courage to take a chance with this friendship.

