Q. I need help! Last year I kept falling asleep in class. There wasn’t even one class I didn’t fall asleep in at one time or another. I’d really like to start the school year off differently. I’ve analyzed my sleep during the summer. I have a summer job, so I wake up at about the same time as I do during the school year. My job is sometimes boring, so I don’t think my problem is boredom alone. I sleep about six hours a night, all year round. In the summer, I can stay awake all day. During the school year, I swear I slide into a desk and I’m nodding off. I drink energy drinks all the time, but they don’t seem to help during school. Suggestions? I’m open to any.
Mary Jo’s Response: Sleep is important, so I’m pleased you’re problem-solving ways to improve your sleep habits.
Let’s first talk about what the experts say is best for you. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends eight to 10 hours of sleep daily for teens; the American Academy of Pediatrics endorses the same amount.
Studies show teens who experience too little sleep have poorer academic performance, increased anxiety, and even depression.
I’d like to focus on two aspects of your problem: How to get more sleep and how to stay awake in class.
First, let’s examine ways to improve your sleep patterns.
1. Be active: Have you ever observed a busy toddler go from toy to toy, then sleep well at naptime? You’re older, but your body works in similar ways. If you’re active, exercise, and fill your days with activities you enjoy, you may fall asleep more smoothly.
2. Caffeine: Avoid caffeine in the evening. Caffeine is a stimulant and is in coffee, tea, energy drinks, chocolate and more.
3. Routine: Create sleep patterns. Unwind each night by reading a book, listening to comforting music, spending time with a pet, doing meditation, or consciously relaxing.
4. Bedtime: Research shows earlier bedtimes improve sleep during adolescence.
5. Sleep environment: A quiet, dark room may contribute to a more restful slumber.
6. Screen time: The National Sleep Foundation recommends limited use of electronic devices before sleep.
7. Expect a good night’s rest: Stress makes insomnia worse. Practice slow mindful breathing and tell yourself you will sleep well.
If you’ve increased your sleep time and you’re still having trouble staying awake at school, let’s look at ways to help.
1. Diet: Eating a big meal or one high in carbohydrates can cause drowsiness.
2. Medicine: Some drugs will cause sleepiness. For example, antihistamines, antidepressants, muscle relaxants and pain medicines can make you feel sleepy.
3. Time of day: Notice when you are sleepier and plan accordingly. Ask a friend to monitor your wakefulness. Talk to your teachers.
4. Learning preferences: If you tend to dose off in certain classes, you may not prefer that type of teaching. Interactive learning is more engaging than lectures, for example.
Finally, talk with a parent or trusted adult about your problem. An adult who cares can help you sort out your sleep. I wish you a great school year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.