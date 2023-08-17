Q. I need help! Last year I kept falling asleep in class. There wasn’t even one class I didn’t fall asleep in at one time or another. I’d really like to start the school year off differently. I’ve analyzed my sleep during the summer. I have a summer job, so I wake up at about the same time as I do during the school year. My job is sometimes boring, so I don’t think my problem is boredom alone. I sleep about six hours a night, all year round. In the summer, I can stay awake all day. During the school year, I swear I slide into a desk and I’m nodding off. I drink energy drinks all the time, but they don’t seem to help during school. Suggestions? I’m open to any.

– 16-year-old

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription