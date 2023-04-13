Q. Will you help me with an argument I have with my mom? She’s always on me to sleep more. She says not sleeping enough is making me unhappy. I sleep about 5-6 hours a night. I charge my phone in my parent’s room and our computer is in the family room, so I’m not on screens at night, but I just don’t sleep as long as she thinks I should. How much sleep do I need? And if she’s right, how can I get a good night’s sleep?
Mary Jo’s Response: I’m glad you’re respectful and listening to your mom. She’s correct. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends teenagers aged 13 to 18 years sleep eight to 10 hours per 24 hours. At 15, research tells us the “sweet spot” of the right amount of sleep for you is nine hours and 15 minutes!
Every person is unique, but it is common for an overtired teen to be unhappy. Getting too little sleep has been known to affect moods. Tired teens are more likely to struggle in school because being overtired affects memory, concentration, and motivation. Studies show a lack of sleep can even lead to depression.
Why do you need more sleep as a teen than you did when you were younger? Your body is changing rapidly – adolescence is an intense time of intellectual, physical and emotional growth.
How can you get a better night’s sleep? You’ve made a good choice to cut down on screen time before bed – great. Here are some other hints:
- Create a relaxing bedtime routine. Fall asleep in your bed, not in front of the TV. Make your room cool, dark, and quiet.
- Use your bed for sleep only, not for homework.
- Try to be in bed at the same time every night with the lights out, even if don’t feel sleepy. It may take a good 30 minutes for sleep to begin – try not to be impatient.
- Avoid procrastination. Putting off homework until the last minute makes many teens lose sleep. I know this is challenging – set small goals and try to keep them.
- Get exercise daily but avoid hard exercise in the evening.
- Be honest with yourself – are you overscheduled? Have you agreed to take on more than you have time to accomplish?
- Avoid caffeine (tea, cola drinks, and coffee) after mid-afternoon.
- Avoid napping during the day. If you must recharge, take a short nap (about 30 minutes).
- Even on weekends, try to wake up within two to four hours of your regular school day wake-up time. It may sound wise to “catch up” on sleep in a weekend marathon, but sleeping for long periods on the weekend seldom helps with sleep deprivation. Your body develops a rhythm of sleep that can be disturbed by big changes.
Good luck! Routines you start now will help you all through your teen years. Thanks for writing and listening!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.