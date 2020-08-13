During this challenging summer, our peer educator facilitators and I were thrilled to interact with 192 12- to- 14-year-olds in our virtual summer camps. I thought some of the unsolicited questions sent to me during the camps via private Zoom chat might bring smiles!
Q. Why do people like dogs more than cats? I’m a cat person all the way. For truth, I want to know why my dad likes dogs more than cats. I need a cat.
– 12-year-old
Mary Jo’s Response: An excellent question! I like both, but there are definite “cat people” and “dog people.” The only way to understand why your dad doesn’t like cats is to ask him! Do you have any other cat lovers in your family who can offer support? If you promise to be the cat’s sole caregiver, your dad may be more open to the idea. Good luck!
Peer Educator Alumni Response: I wasn’t allowed a cat for a pet when I was growing up. Now I’m on my own, finished with college and I have seven cats. Tell your dad to get you one now so you don’t turn into a cat lady when you’re older.
Q. If I’m good at math and science does that mean I will be a good engineer? My mom says I would. I’m not sure I want to be an engineer. I think – please don’t laugh – I’d rather be an astronaut.
– 12-year-old
Mary Jo’s Response: Becoming an astronaut is an outstanding goal. I would never laugh at a young person’s goals. I researched and found the current requirements for an astronaut position: applicants must be a U.S. citizen and possess a master’s degree in a STEM field, including engineering, biology, physical science, computer science or mathematics. Your mom might be right … you’d be on the correct path to your dream!
Peer Educator Alumni Response: You’re doing well. When I was 12, I wanted to own a pizza place. I am an engineer now, although I never wanted to be an astronaut. I love my job. Study hard and be whomever you want to be.
Q. Why do people say cheerleading isn’t a sport? I kill myself out there.
– 12-year-old
Mary Jo’s Response: I volunteered as a cheerleading adviser for four years – toughest job, ever. Absolutely, cheerleading is a sport. It take strength and practice and creativity and team work. Good for you. Please, don’t really kill yourself. Balance in life is an excellent skill – work hard, but take time to rest and have fun.
Peer Educator Alumni Response: I cheered in high school and college. It is totally a sport. I’d like to see the average baseball player or basketball player do the routines we did.
Q. I don’t get makeup. Everyone I know is fussing about it. All you do is spend money to smear stuff on your face and then wash it off at night with stuff that also costs more money. If people don’t like my real face, I don’t want them to be my friend anyways.
– 12-year-old
Mary Jo’s Response: Wearing or not wearing makeup is a personal choice. We often change our choices as we mature and grow. Right now, you may not like makeup, but you may feel differently in time. I stopped wearing makeup two decades ago. It’s just easier for me. You’ll make the right decision. Remember, your friends and classmates are each unique. You’re a person of worth, and so are they.
Peer Educator Alumni Response: I loved makeup as a young teen. I wore it less in college, and only wear it for special occasions now. I did see it as an art, though. Be yourself, but try not to judge others for their choices.
Q. I loved cooking camp so, so, so, so much. It was great! One question. Why did we make only microwave recipes?
– 12-year-old
Mary Jo’s Response: We held virtual camps, and I didn’t know if our campers would have adult supervision. I didn’t want any house fires!
