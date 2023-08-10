Q. My life is a cliché. I went with the same guy since 10th grade. He’s a year older so he graduated in June. He leaves for college in a few days. Guess who just broke it off with me? Yep, him. Out of nowhere, with no warning. What did he say? He tells me we’re in two different places in our lives and I have my whole senior year ahead of me and there’s so many new opportunities for him at school. My mom told me not to go out with someone manipulative, but I didn’t listen to her. Now I see she was right. He broke up with me and he’s free to find a new person. I’m stuck at home. I gave up my friends for him. My mom told me that was a mistake too. My mom was right about a lot. It’s hard to admit that, even to myself. Please print this. Maybe some other teens will learn from my mistakes.

– 17-year-old

