Q. My life is a cliché. I went with the same guy since 10th grade. He’s a year older so he graduated in June. He leaves for college in a few days. Guess who just broke it off with me? Yep, him. Out of nowhere, with no warning. What did he say? He tells me we’re in two different places in our lives and I have my whole senior year ahead of me and there’s so many new opportunities for him at school. My mom told me not to go out with someone manipulative, but I didn’t listen to her. Now I see she was right. He broke up with me and he’s free to find a new person. I’m stuck at home. I gave up my friends for him. My mom told me that was a mistake too. My mom was right about a lot. It’s hard to admit that, even to myself. Please print this. Maybe some other teens will learn from my mistakes.
Mary Jo’s Response: Life is a learning experience. Everyone makes mistakes. I’m still learning at my age. Learning from mistakes is wise. I’m glad you’re learning from this one.
Let’s talk. Realizing your mom was right is growth. Admitting it to yourself is a first step; telling her would be a great next one. A mom’s job isn’t always rewarded. It sounds as if she’s on your side. Share your feelings. Her support will help.
Learning about healthy relationships and the communication, compromise, and caring involved in maintaining one over time is part of adolescence. Relationships include connections with friends, parents, teachers, and employers. This young man asking you to give up your friends was a relationship red flag. Healthy relationships make room for other friendships and activities. Concentrating all your time and effort on one person does not allow for your personal or social growth. A relationship is never healthy when one person manipulates the other.
When life goes differently than we hoped, we have choices. First, we often grieve the unwanted change. You will probably miss your boyfriend. Starting school without him in your life will be challenging. Grief is part of life. Feel your anger or sadness. Talk with your mom or other trusted friends/adults. Then, think about you.
What activities would bring you joy and expand your social connections? Find your voice, remember your worth. Making friends happens when we listen, when we think of others’ needs, and when we are welcoming. Make the most of your senior year. Get involved, join clubs, volunteer to serve others. Keep busy. If you feel depressed, seek counseling. Talking with a professional is a sign of strength, not weakness.
Our Common Ground Teen Center is open from 4 to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Teens ages 13 through 18 are welcome. We are located at 92 N. Main St. in Washington. The center is a great place to meet new people and make friends.
Your life is not a cliché. You’re reaching for adulthood. Learning to form healthy relationships is a life skill. You’ll be OK. This too shall pass.
Peer Educator Alumni Response: College does have opportunities, but it sounds as if he wasn’t committed to you. If he cared, he would have shared those opportunities with you. If he really cared, he wouldn’t have waited until the last minute to break up with you. We don’t think his age is the problem as much as your relationship wasn’t equal. You wanted more from it than he did. It’s best to not have him around in that case. Try to enjoy senior year. You don’t need him to be happy. Find your happiness on your own.
