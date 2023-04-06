Columnist

Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski is the founder and director of the Washington Health System Teen Outreach. She responds to 6–8 questions from young people daily and has written 'Ask Mary Jo' since 2005.

Q. How can I get my parents to treat me like I’m not a little kid? How can I get them to understand that social media is just how my generation communicates? I showed them your last week’s column and they improved for about a day, then they were back to nagging me. “Get off that phone” – I hear that over and over. The harsh reality is I’m not even on my phone much. We have a device-free dinner rule, and I don’t violate it. I’m always present when I play with my younger sibs. My grades are great – all A’s. I play three sports well. I go to church youth group. I hold down a part-time job. I do my chores. Do I like my phone? Sure, but they like their phones too. I pay for my phone with my own money. This is making me dread contact with them, and I don’t want to feel that way. I will leave for college in the fall. I’m already accepted. How can I get them to trust me?

– 18-year-old

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In