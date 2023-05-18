Columnist

Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski is the founder and director of the Washington Health System Teen Outreach. She responds to 6–8 questions from young people daily and has written 'Ask Mary Jo' since 2005.

Q. I’ve been caught in a lie. Well, I will be very soon. It’s a lie I didn’t mean to have become so big, and now I’m in an awkward position and so very sorry I started this. I graduate college soon. My parents are so very proud. I’m first gen. My grandparents are bursting. They are so thrilled. Where’s my lie? I told them I was graduating summa cum laude. I’m not. I’m not even graduating cum laude. I started off freshman year so well. I was a great student in high school, and they expected me to keep up my grades. I did, but by sophomore year I was doing just enough to get by. I made friends like I never did before, I pledged, I got a job to supplement my scholarship. The middle of junior year I got back on track. I kept my scholarship, I’m proud of that, and I am graduating in a major I love, so there’s that. But, when my mom asked me if I was graduating with honors, I foolishly said, yes. Her face lit up so much, when she said, “How high are the honors?” I grew the lie. They’re coming to graduation – my whole family. They’ll see me on stage. They’ll see me graduate without honors. What should I do? I don’t want to ruin the day for them. Or for me.

– 21-year-old

