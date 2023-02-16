Q. I used to love football. Now I feel so stressed when it’s on I can hardly watch it. My dad and his brother fight every game they watch together. If they’re not together for the game, they fight on the phone. My uncle moved to Cleveland and now he’s a Browns fan. My dad is a Steelers fan. It gets so bad that my mom and my aunt leave the house during a game. I thought the Super Bowl would be OK because their teams didn’t play. Boy, was I wrong. The fight got so loud. Then one of them hit the other one and all hell broke loose. I ran to my grandma’s house. She came over and yelled at the two of them like they were kids. I loved that. Can you please print this in your column? My mom and my aunt read it and I hope they show it to my dad and my uncle, and it shames them into acting like adults.
Mary Jo’s Response: My pleasure – here you are!
Please don’t blame football. There are many reasons for adult disagreements – sports are just one area. Football, basketball, baseball, golf, soccer, tennis, hockey – all these sports are fun and can improve bonding between friends, relieve stress and provide entertainment.
It sounds as if your dad and your uncle forgot they are your role models. Rooting for a team is great; it’s half the fun. Emotions can get high. Learning to control those emotions is part of adulthood.
Continue to love football. There is a respectful way to watch sports. Talk with your dad and uncle. Adults teach young people by example as well as words. Give them a chance to be the role models you deserve. I think your grandma would agree and back you up. Good luck.
Q. I like playing football and I’m pretty good, but my gram has it in her head that I’m gonna play pro. I’m not even sure I want to play in college, but I’m 100% sure I’m not good enough to go pro. I’m not even sure I want that kind of life. Is that weird? How do I break it to my gram? What happens if I quit?
Mary Jo’s Response: I’m a gram, too. I think my grandkids are amazing. Your gram may simply be encouraging you. Tell her what you told me, with love and respect. Share how much you appreciate her support, but you’re not sure football is right for you.
As to your 100% certainty you’re not good enough, at 15, it’s early to know how talented you are, so please try to give yourself a chance.
It’s not weird to want to choose your own path in life. I know many young people who left sports and became successful in other fields. If you quit football, you will find other activities to give you joy. Be true to you.
