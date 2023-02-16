Columnist

Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski is the founder and director of the Washington Health System Teen Outreach. She responds to 6–8 questions from young people daily and has written 'Ask Mary Jo' since 2005.

Q. I used to love football. Now I feel so stressed when it’s on I can hardly watch it. My dad and his brother fight every game they watch together. If they’re not together for the game, they fight on the phone. My uncle moved to Cleveland and now he’s a Browns fan. My dad is a Steelers fan. It gets so bad that my mom and my aunt leave the house during a game. I thought the Super Bowl would be OK because their teams didn’t play. Boy, was I wrong. The fight got so loud. Then one of them hit the other one and all hell broke loose. I ran to my grandma’s house. She came over and yelled at the two of them like they were kids. I loved that. Can you please print this in your column? My mom and my aunt read it and I hope they show it to my dad and my uncle, and it shames them into acting like adults.

– 13-year-old

