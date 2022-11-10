Columnist

Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski is the founder and director of the Washington Health System Teen Outreach. She responds to 6–8 questions from young people daily and has written 'Ask Mary Jo' since 2005.

Q. My friends tell me my new boyfriend isn’t good for me. What if they’re just jealous? They say he talks about me behind my back, acts like a jerk when I’m not around, and flirts with his old girlfriend. I’m not sure about him. He’s nice when we’re alone. Who do I believe?

– 15-year-old

