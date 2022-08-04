Columnist

Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski is the founder and director of the Washington Health System Teen Outreach. She responds to 6–8 questions from young people daily and has written 'Ask Mary Jo' since 2005.

Q. This is my final year of college. COVID made some of my experience less than perfect, but I adjusted. I’m not writing about school. I love my campus, I love my professors, I love my major. In a year, I will be qualified to sit for my nursing boards. I will be the nurse I’ve dreamed of becoming since I was a young teen. I know you’re a nurse, and I know you love it. I admire the way you listen with your heart. Please tell me if I’m doing something wrong.

I’ve been a good daughter, but, when I graduate, I’m leaving my mother’s house for good. My parents divorced when I was 10. I don’t blame my dad; my mom is really hard to live with. He remarried. I stayed most of the time with my mom because she guilted me into it. Leaving for college was like a new life for me. I love my mom, but I cannot grow as a person near her. I will stay in touch with my dad, but I need to distance myself from my mom. I always knew there was something off about her, even as a child. It was only in my second year of college that my dad told me the truth. My mother has a borderline personality and a narcissistic one. She judges everyone harshly, especially me.

