Columnist

Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski is the founder and director of the Washington Health System Teen Outreach. She responds to 6–8 questions from young people daily and has written 'Ask Mary Jo' since 2005.

Q. My gram is changing. I think she has dementia. I talked with my dad, and he says I’m right. They’ve moved her to a nursing home, and I can only see her when someone takes me over to visit because it’s not close enough to walk. I hate this. My parents split when I was little, and my gram was everything to me in those days. She took care of me. She was at all my soccer games, cheering me on and then taking me for ice cream. She did homework with me. She went to my parent-teacher meetings. She cooked my favorite foods and read me stories. She got me ready for school. Now, she doesn’t even know me. This is so cruel. Does it even matter if I visit? Is there anything I can do to show her how much she still means to me? Thanks. – 14-year-old

Mary Jo’s Response: You are correct. Dementia is cruel. I’m glad you connected with me. You are a mature, respectful, and caring young person. It’s an honor to respond to you.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In