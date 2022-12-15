Columnist

Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski is the founder and director of the Washington Health System Teen Outreach. She responds to 6–8 questions from young people daily and has written 'Ask Mary Jo' since 2005.

Q. Is it wrong for me to want to spend Christmas away from my parents? They divorced when I was 10 and the last five years’ holidays have been horrible. They fight over me. I feel like a pawn in a chess game. They can’t seem to stop hating each other long enough to ask me how I am. I hear how awful my dad is when I’m with my mom and how awful my mom is when I’m with my dad.

My grandparents live in another state. All I want for Christmas is an airplane ticket to go there. I know I will feel peaceful with them. I want a merry holiday. I’m done being their punching bag. I get it, they hate each other. I don’t hate either one of them, which is a miracle! Is it wrong to ask them for this?

