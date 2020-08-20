Q. Hey Mary Jo, I had my first virtual class day for the new year and it was … pretty much a mess. Our school is all online now. I felt bad for my teachers. They really tried, but between student zooms that glitched and people who cannot seem to figure out how to mute or sit up straight, I was ready to scream. Please tell me it will get better. Any hints for my teachers?
Mary Jo’s Response: It will get better.
I’m pleased you were empathetic to your teachers’ situation. I’m glad you didn’t blame them. New methods of learning take time.
I’m happy to share some hints. I teach educators the art of connecting virtually. These techniques were reinforced in the 1,120 hours I’ve zoomed/taught virtually since we closed our Teen Center March 16th. Practice makes perfect. Good luck to you and to your teachers.
- Set the stage for learning: This is a key part of connecting in any learning setting, but especially important virtually. Establish guidelines and promises immediately. An example of a guideline is respect – our class will respect teachers and students. We will show respect in our words, behavior and responses to one another. Virtual learning creates a community. As the educator, it is my job to make that community safe.
- Share facilitation power: Students engage when they have a role. I’m a visual teacher, so I email my Guideline Cards to my students before classes begin. At class, I ask for a volunteer to be in charge of each agreement we make. For example, the student in charge of respect will wave the Respect Card if anyone acts or speaks disrespectfully.
Mute all students when class begins:
- Explain the need to avoid background noise. Teach when and how students should unmute. As host, the educator has control of muting the entire group. Take time to explain muting while setting the stage; stop instruction and reinforce when necessary.
Allow for glitches:
- Nothing is more annoying than the first moments of a virtual class, when students are trying to log on or popping off and on line. Include basic instruction on virtual etiquette beyond muting when you set the stage. Avoid disruption by acknowledging WiFi challenges, and welcome students back online if they are forced to leave, but do so smoothly, without interrupting instruction. The focus should be on learning, not repeatedly addressing log on challenges. Discuss problems privately.
Model respectful dress and behavior:
- Teach in an area conducive to learning and ask your students to participate in a similar area. Kitchen tables are OK, beds are not. Be aware of what students can see in the virtual window. Educators should avoid teaching from a vehicle unless an emergency occurs. Limit distractions like pets.
Take frequent breaks:
- Teach in blocks of 15-20 minutes, then lead students in a facilitated stretch or exercise break. Exercise with them. I love icebreakers, and many adapt well to online teaching. One of my favorites is Stand Up, Sit Down:
Be certain all students are able to stand up and call out safe categories for them to respond to by standing when the statement applies to them. For example, I might say, “Stand up if you have a dog.” or “Stand up if you love to watch football.”
Vary your statements.
If some students cannot physically stand, adapt the exercise by asking all students to raise hands or click on an electronic thumbs up. Be inclusive.
Be sensitive to culture: In a school classroom, all students have equal footing. In a virtual class like on Zoom, the educator is able to see into a student’s home. Not all students are comfortable sharing. If a student darkens their
- screen, reach out privately to ascertain their reason. For some instruction, seeing faces is vital. A wonderful instructor, Micelle Walker (http://www.lendanearconsulting.com/ is teaching our peer educators American Sign Language. Michelle needs to see each student’s hands. In most classes, it is important to have visual contact, of course, but have empathy for student needs.
Be aware of body language:
- Again, a primary goal is creating a virtual community. When I first started on Zoom with young people at the start of the pandemic, some teens only showed me the tops of their heads. It took time for each teen to feel safe. Respect that time.
Use breakout rooms:
- I like to put my students into small groups. I’m fortunate to have peer educators who can help me monitor the groups; dividing into smaller cohorts is a nice change of pace. I especially like dyad exercises of two students. Practice before class. It’s possible to use breakouts with a large group. I taught at a virtual conference and placed 73 students into dyads for a communication exercise. Students learn from one another.
Vary instruction:
- Show short videos of up to three minutes in length, then process the content together. Assign activities where students can present their own work to the group.
Monitor engagement:
- Most online programs allow for private chats. Reach out.
Be available after class:
- Each educator must set their own boundaries. For me, education doesn’t stop when class ends. Connect!
Finally, attitude is everything:
- Start each class with joy. Share happiness. An educator’s tone creates learning.
Peer Educator Response: Facilitating well over Zoom took us some time, but we’ve come to enjoy it a great deal. It’s a wonderful way to connect.
Have a question? Send it to Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski’s email podmj@healthyteens.com.