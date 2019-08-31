The start to Brian Hanson’s tenure is going about as well as it possibly could.
The West Greene football coach watched his team score 143 points in its first week of the season.
Granted, it came in two games, a win Monday over Cameron (W.Va) and a victory Friday night over Bentworth, but 143 points in one week seems to be a record that won’t be broken any time soon.
Another local team is nearing elite company.
The win for Washington brings it one game closer to reaching 700 as a program. The Prexies currently sit at 699 wins.
Here are five other things we learned from Week 1 of the high school football season:
1. Another shutout for Char-Houston
To say next Friday’s Tri-County South Conference game between Chartiers-Houston and West Greene is an impenetrable object meeting an unstoppable force might be going a little overboard.
What the Bucs’ defense has done through the first two games – albeit against a pair of struggling teams – is quite impressive. With shutout wins over Fort Cherry and Jefferson-Morgan, Chartiers-Houston is one of only three WPIAL teams to hold its first two opponents scoreless. North Allegheny and Laurel are the others.
The shutout victory over Fort Cherry on Aug. 23 was the first for the Bucs since a regular-season finale against Fort Cherry in 2015, when the two teams were playing in the Black Hills Conference.
Most importantly, the stellar defense has led to wins for the Bucs.
This is the first time Chartiers-Houston has won its first two games since 2011.
2. No worries
After watching the Burgettstown offensive and defensive lines Friday night, the Blue Devils have no need to worry.
A main concern entering the season was how coach Mark Druga would replace graduated linemen Angelo Fratini, Ethan Brothers and Colby Green.
Burgettstown looked like a complete team in a win over Seton LaSalle, despite being shorthanded by injuries to running back/safety Shane Kemper and wide receiver/safety Cole Shergi. Both were limited against the Rebels.
The Blue Devils pushed around Seton LaSalle on both offense and defense.
3. Spreading wings
How’s the song go?
“Fly, Eagles, fly, on the road to victory?”
It’s the fight song for the Philadelphia Eagles but we’ll use it for the Avella Eagles this week.
A 12-0 win over Bishop Canevin Friday night was the first victory for Avella against a team outside of the Tri-County South Conference since Oct. 9, 2015.
Coincidentally, that last win was by the same score, a 12-0 shutout of Wilkinsburg.
4. Streaky businessCanon-McMillan just can’t solve Mt. Lebanon.
With a 49-21 loss Friday, it was the Big Macs’ 12th consecutive setback against Mt. Lebanon. They haven’t defeated the Blue Devils since 2008.
Peters Township ended its losing streak against Upper St. Clair with a 29-21 victory.
Since 2008, USC had won all nine games against PT, including last year’s Week 1 game when former coach Jim Render reached 400 career victories.
The Indians’ win is believed to be the first in program history against USC.
5. Players of the Week
- Ben Jackson – It didn’t seem as if West Greene was phased by playing two games in one week. Jackson sure wasn’t. He only had seven carries but ran for 150 yards and scored five touchdowns against Bentworth. He’s on quite a pace this season, even if that means getting pulled during third quarters. On 22 carries in the Pioneers’ first two games, Jackson has 11 touchdowns.
- Eli Snider – The South Fayette linebacker led an impressive night for the South Fayette defense in a 55-6 win over Beaver in the Northwest Eight Conference. Snider intercepted a pair of passes and returned both for touchdowns.
- Kevin Kelly – Leading a second-half comeback, the Carmichaels quarterback scored the Mikes’ final three touchdowns in a 34-25 Interstate Conference victory over visiting Beth-Center. Kelly scored on runs of one, four and 18 yards in the final 18 minutes. He also had a seven-yard touchdown run in the first half.
