In the words of Bob Dylan, the times they are a-changin’.
And the Observer-Reporter has seen plenty of change in its 217-plus years.
What hasn’t changed, however, is the longstanding commitment to providing our community with quality local journalism.
Today’s change – delivering Sunday’s print newspaper a day early and eliminating the Saturday edition – enables us to continue to fulfill that commitment.
Since last week’s announcement about the decision, we’ve fielded a few questions from concerned readers, including: “Is the O-R going out of business?”
The short and emphatic answer is no.
We are not going out of business.
The newspaper takes its responsibility as your local news source seriously.
Now more than ever, people need to know what is happening in their hometown. Are my property taxes going up? Who is running for school director in my district? Where can I recycle glass? And, of late, What local businesses are open? Where can I find a food distribution? Where can I go for coronavirus testing?
These are challenging times for every business, and community newspapers like the Observer-Reporter are no exception. But by evolving and adapting to current market conditions, we can be better positioned to continue to provide you with all the answers.
We’ve also been asked whether we will continue to report the news or staff events that happen on weekends.
Our award-winning team of journalists will remain on the job seven days a week, covering the stories you need to navigate these turbulent times. When news breaks on a weekend, we’ll be keeping you informed real-time via the newspaper’s website and social media platforms, and follow up in print on Monday.
What about local sports, when game play resumes?
Our sports staff will have Friday nights covered, so you can still read how your favorite high school teams fared the very next day – one of the benefits of getting your Sunday newspaper a day sooner.
There are other benefits of having your Sunday paper delivered – or available at locations where single copies are sold – on Saturday.
You’re getting all the expanded news, business and lifestyles content you’ve come to expect one day earlier. And that includes the Sunday supplements and advertising inserts from our region’s retailers, giving you the entire weekend to plan and shop.
And comics aficionados, you will be happy to hear that we’ve included Saturday’s comics with Sunday’s edition.
For those of you who can’t start your day without your daily horoscope, we have you covered, too: We’re including Saturday’s horoscope alongside Sunday’s.
Our popular Hits & Misses Opinion page feature has been moved from Saturday to Friday, while our Total Health section will appear on Thursdays.
All in all, we think you’re going to appreciate the changes. And we’re working on a few more to enhance both content and delivery.
We appreciate your support of local journalism and patience as we work through some of the bugs that usually accompany a change in routine.
Just know that we are committed to being your No. 1 news source.
And we hope to continue to deliver on that promise for the next 200 years.