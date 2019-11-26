I think I’m going to use this column to give a few updates. I’ve begun a few stories recently that could stand to have the loose ends tied up. To that end, I’ll update you on the blanket I’ve been crocheting. (See what I did there? “Tie up loose ends” is a perfect transition into talking about a blanket, yes?)
This weekend, I measured the blanket. By measuring, I don’t mean that I took out any tools of any type. I mean I decided to carry it upstairs and lay it across the bed to eyeball it and therefore discover as accurate an estimate as I believe is needed to see how close to completion I am. I was guessing that I’d discover I was about a quarter to a third of the way done.
Instead, what I discovered is that I made the blanket a skosh too long. And by a skosh, I mean that it touches the floor on either side of the bed, even dragging a few inches on each side. Concerned about the possibility of the blanket being ruined from the edges constantly touching the floor or being walked on, I decided to turn it around and try it the other direction. It is nearly the perfect length that way. Also, in this position, it is nearly halfway as wide as it needs to be.
I am excited about it being halfway finished. It is enormous, even in its current incarnation, and is becoming quite heavy and awkward to flip when I arrive at the end of every row of stitches. I am also becoming irritated by all of the partial skeins of yarn that are living on my couch while I work on it.
My family doesn’t seem bothered by it, however. It is large enough now that I frequently see someone using it to cover up their lap, despite the crochet hook remaining attached. Once, I even caught my husband napping underneath its expanse.
In other news, after nearly a month of continual antibiotics, our dog’s wounded foot has healed and our vet has deemed him recovered. He had finally gotten used to wearing the boots we bought to protect his foot, and I believe he may also be housebroken.
He doesn’t ring the bells on the back door like our other pup does, but I have seen him standing there with his nose against the door numerous times in the last month, and he has immediately relieved himself when I let him out.
Not that I’d trust him in an expanse of house larger than the mudroom, mind you. I’m crazy about him – not crazy in general.
Finally, my husband and I celebrated 16 years of marriage last week. After spending last year separated, we are even more mindful and aware of what a blessing it is to be able to say that.
We learned an awful lot in the past year – stuff we probably should have known before getting married, if we’re telling the whole truth – and I’m so grateful to say with confidence that we remain committed to one another and this union.
Happy Thanksgiving!