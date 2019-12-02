Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers that will mix with rain showers later. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.