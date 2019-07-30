A day off work is often more filled than my at-work schedule. In addition to trying to catch up on the laundry, yard work and dishes, it is common for me to have several errands, a doctor appointment for myself or a kiddo, and possibly all of my grocery shopping to do. I have been frequently heard to comment that I have to go back to work to relax.
Last week was no exception. I was slated to interview a farm family for another publication for whom I write features, immediately followed by another appointment. Then I had to get home to meet my accountant for our quarterly review of our farm books. (Which, of course, meant I had to finish getting our books up to date.) Then I had volunteered to go to my sister’s house to await her furniture delivery and give the delivery persons access to her house.
It was a very tight schedule. All had to go exactly according to plan for the day to be a success. But you know I don’t generally share with you all when everything is a success. It seems to be much funnier when things go wrong, so you can guess how this day went.
It began with me leaving my house a few minutes later than I planned, so I felt rushed. In the back of my mind was having to speed through my interview and would I have enough time, and would I remember to ask everything.
It took me awhile to calm down and get settled again. The interview went fine, and of course, I had contact information for any follow-up questions. When I went to leave for my next appointment, I had to use my GPS to find my way back to Washington.
I took a turn here and a turn there and wondered where the interstate entrance was. After a few short minutes, I saw a sign saying I had entered the northern panhandle of West Virginia. Thinking that was odd, I looked at my GPS again.
I had apparently miskeyed my address and had ASKED my GPS to send me to Wheeling instead of Washington. There was, unfortunately, not enough service to enter a new address and gain assistance from the device. I had no choice but to drive around in circles for a while until I saw another sign that named a town I recognized. I was able to find my way back, but there was no way I could make my second appointment.
I raced home to finish gathering my paperwork for the accountant, who called to say he was running late. I had to leave my appointment with him before he was quite finished – fortunately my husband came home and could finish helping – to head to my sister’s.
On the way, my daughter called to say her tire had blown out and she was waiting for a tow truck. I drove past where she was in order to make sure she was OK, putting me late to my sister’s house. Fortunately, the delivery driver was running behind as well, so I hadn’t missed him.
When my sister got home from work, the furniture had still not arrived. (Apparently, he was running later than even me!) I finally got home for the day and started a load of laundry so that I had clean clothes for work the next day. I fell into bed, exhausted, and ready to head back to work the following morning.
Laura Zoeller can be reached at zoeller5@verizon.net.