One evening last week, at a somewhat respectable time to be in bed, I had settled in for my overnight slumber. Shortly after I had snuggled under the covers and begun to drift off, I thought I heard a knock at the door. Knowing that nobody who knows us would have the audacity to show up at that indecent hour (read: it MAY have been 8:30), I planned to ignore the knock.
At the second knock, I got up and looked out the window. A truck I didn’t recognize was in the driveway. A third knock sent me scrambling for jeans and heading for the door.
A man I didn’t recognize was standing there. He smiled and then informed me that another man I didn’t know was waiting in front of the house after seeing a cow walking on the main road. It apparently turned down our lane when he pulled over to shoo it, so he figured it belonged here.
I thanked him for stopping and went for my boots and sweatshirt. My son was still up, so he dressed for outside as well. Mere moments later, we were headed down to check on the herd.
When I got to the driveway, I was surprised to see both gentlemen were still there, using their vehicles to block as much access to the road as possible until we could arrive on scene. Once I assured them that we had it under control, they left. (If you’re reading this, thanks again!)
My son and I began by shutting the gates nearest the road before walking down to the area where the cows are staying. We found our loose cow – and two others – had busted through the wood portion of the fence. The cow the men had pushed off the road was meandering toward the barn, but the other two were in the tall grass across the creek and very near the road themselves.
We pushed them fairly easily back through the broken portion of the fence and then dragged a gate panel up to cover the hole. We had no choice but to do that before getting the last straggler back in, because the rest of our curious herd was poking around the gaping hole.
Once it was secure, we went for the last girl. She wanted back in with the rest of her sisters but was spooked from her solo adventure. That caused her to attempt a couple of paths that were dead ends and we had to be quite patient with her. Once she made the proper turn, she sauntered the rest of the way. My husband had joined us by this point and helped us ascertain that our fence repair would hold.
A quick head count to prove that all the girls were accounted for, and we headed back to the house. My daughter asked me where we had all been. Somehow, she had missed the whole thing.
After all the commotion, I had a difficult time going back to sleep. Eventually, I managed, and since it was fairly early the first time I had gone to bed, it wasn’t even an ungodly hour the second.