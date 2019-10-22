I complained last week about the weather change, saying I was trying to hold off on heating the house. I mentioned I was waiting a bit longer before ordering propane or starting up the wood stove.
I made it until Saturday.
When I awoke, my nose felt like ice. When my feet hit the floor, they practically skated to the door. I cuddled under a blanket and crocheted a little on a baby blanket I’ve been making for a friend. Her babies are a couple of months old now, and at the rate I’m going, they’ll be too big for them before I get them completed.
Regardless, by the time my family woke up, my fingers were also frozen. When my husband hugged me good morning, I couldn’t resist putting my hands on his back to warm them up just a little. He jumped and yelled, “Now I’m really awake!”
After breakfast, I tried to forget about the cold by beginning to clean the house. A few trips up the stairs with baskets of clothes and a few passes back and forth with the vacuum were all it took for me to warm up. I even baked some fall treats, like pumpkin bread and cookies. I figured the oven running would help warm up the house, at least a little bit.
Still, when I sat down for lunch, I rapidly cooled once more. Predominantly in my fingers, toes, and nose again, I wondered if it were cold enough to get frostbite.
Out of curiosity, I glanced at the thermostat and it said 56 degrees. OK, so certainly not cold enough for frostbite, but pretty cold, nonetheless. I wished momentarily that I was able to call and order propane and have it delivered immediately.
Instead, after lunch, my son and I removed the last vestiges of ash from our wood stove. My husband looked over the fire brick and the grate to ensure they were solid. He checked our stove pipe for any issues or plugs.
Finally, I was given the all clear.
I immediately gathered up some newspaper, a few pieces of cardboard, and a few small sticks of firewood. I laid it in the firebox and looked for a lighter.
Really? No lighter? Insert forehead smack here. I am incredibly unprepared this year.
Just as I was about to light newspaper from a burner on my stove, I discovered a lighter in the windowsill. The paper caught, the cardboard followed, and soon, the wood was on fire as well. Unfortunately, the wood stove is not one of those “heat is immediate” kinds of devices. It took the better part of the afternoon for the house to begin to lose its icy edge.
By bedtime, the temperature was up to 66 degrees. We decided to bank the fire just a little and let it go out overnight. Well, I guess I should say I decided. Mid-sixties is more than warm enough.
At least if you don’t mind wearing a sweater.