Columnist

Kristin Emery is a meteorologist at KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, an O-R columnist, and writer for Total Health magazine and other publications. Kristin is a Washington native and a graduate of Washington High School and West Virginia University.

Welcome to February! Have you broken your New Year’s resolutions yet? Have you even taken down your Christmas lights?

January came and went in the blink of an eye, and I’m wondering if that’s because we’ve had such mild weather. Here’s a climate update: As I’m writing this (on Monday), this January ranks as the warmest in Pittsburgh since 2006 and could rank in the top 20 warmest on record. The average temperature throughout this month has been 37.3 degrees. Based on climate records, that’s 8.5 degrees above normal.

