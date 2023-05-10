Columnist

Kristin Emery is a meteorologist at KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, an O-R columnist, and writer for Total Health magazine and other publications. Kristin is a Washington native and a graduate of Washington High School and West Virginia University.

I love clever sayings and funny sayings created by clever people. Singer Joe Walsh used the lyric, “I can’t complain but sometimes I still do,” in one of his songs. I think of that often and believe that behavior to be true about myself and most people. Poet John Lydgate wrote another phrase I like, which was later adapted by President Lincoln: “You can please some of the people all of the time, you can please all of the people some of the time, but you can’t please all of the people all of the time.” Never were truer words spoken when it comes to the weather.

I’m not complaining, mind you. Just observing. When I run into viewers who watch me do the weather on television, they often want to discuss the weather. Even when strangers don’t know that I am a meteorologist, small talk often turns to the weather, and I find that a lot of people just like to complain about the weather. Maybe it’s just a matter of whether you are a “glass half empty” or “glass half full” kind of person (I’m a glass half full person myself), but complaining about the weather just comes naturally to a lot of folks.

