Kristin Emery is a meteorologist at KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, an O-R columnist, and writer for Total Health magazine and other publications. Kristin is a Washington native and a graduate of Washington High School and West Virginia University.

Have you driven on a highway lately? I spend about one to two hours each workday on the interstate driving to and from Pittsburgh and, let me tell you, it can be very interesting. Most days, the commute is uneventful and often even relaxing. Now that the Southern Beltway construction zone is finished, it’s downright enjoyable to navigate that stretch of road (complete with three lanes of new pavement in some sections).

At other times, the commute can be nerve-wracking and even scary. Weekend evenings are particularly wrought with potential goofballs on the road either drag racing on what they perceive to be relatively empty stretches or frequently heading home from a ball game or concert, most likely having consumed a few cold ones.

