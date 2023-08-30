How much do you drive your car each week? A few miles? A few hundred miles? I travel to and from Pittsburgh for work five days a week, so I’m more in the couple hundred mile category most weeks.

Back when I lived in Toledo, Ohio, a while ago, my house was only one mile from work! Some other places I’ve lived have been 20 to 30 miles away from work. Between that and traveling to see family and friends, the miles tended to add up quickly. By contrast, when COVID-19 had me working from home, I didn’t go anywhere and drove my car hardly anywhere for months.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription